Amritsar: Fire Breaks Out At Guru Nanak Dev Hospital; No Casualties Reported So Far

In the latest development, a fire broke out at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. Flames engulfed the X-Ray department of the hospital after the fire started from an electricity transformer in the parking area behind the building. The patients admitted in different wards of the building were timely evacuated by the hospital employees and their attendants

Fire tenders were timely rushed to the site, and the flame was doused in 40 minutes, averting a major mishap. There are so far no reports of any causality. However, the loss of equipment is yet to be estimated as over three buildings are said to be damaged in the incident.