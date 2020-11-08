Amritsar Man Paints All Presidents Collage, Adds Biden After Election Victory

An Amritsar based painter has made a massive collage of all the Presidents of the United States of America over 230 years of constitutional government. He added the painting of President-elect Joe Biden after the US Presidential election results were announced on November 7 by the US media.

Jagjot Singh Rubal, the painter said that he had painted till incumbent President Donald Trump, but added Biden's image after the results were out and added that he hopes for further improvement in the India-US ties under the presidency of Joe Biden.

"I had painted till Trump. Yesterday, I made the portrait of Biden after he became the 46th President-elect of America. I want to congratulate Biden on winning the election and convey him my best wishes. I hope India-US ties improve under him," he said.

Rubal, who painted the 8 feet by 8 feet painting, said that he has 10 records to his name and hopes that the painting of the presidents will be put up in the White House.

"It took me four months to complete this. I have 10 world records in my name and want this to be displayed in the art galleries in the US and also the White House," Rubal added.

The painting

(Image: ANI)

Biden surpassed the mark of 270 electoral votes on Saturday which is needed to win the presidential election in the United States. Biden's victory was assured after he won Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Incumbent Donald Trump has alleged fraud in the vote-counting process as the ballots which arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day was also counted.

After the winner was announced on November 7 with blue representing Democrats raining all over, President-elect Joe Biden assured the citizens that he will be a 'President for all Americans', while adding that work going forward 'will be hard' referring to his promise to tackle with Coronavirus on Day one. Taking to Twitter, he said that he will keep the faith that has been placed upon him by the people of the country.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

