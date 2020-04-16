Amritsar Police Find Unique Way To Deal With Lockdown Violators

The Amritsar police came up with a unique punishment for all the people who are flouting the norms of the extended lockdown amid Coronavirus. The police asked all the defaulters who are moving around in the state unnecessarily violating the restrictions to stand on the roadside with their hands up in the air. The violators were also asked to shout that they will not step out of their homes again.

READ | Chiranjeevi cleans his bungalow premises during COVID-19 lockdown | WATCH

The police informed that no FIR has been lodged against the defaulters and they are only being warned for flouting the norms.

"We have not filed any FIRs against the defaulters as of now. We have just warned them. They were asked to raise their hands as a punishment on the roadside," said Harpal Singh, Amritsar SP.

READ | Rahul Gandhi says lockdown isn't the solution for Covid; offers test advice for Modi govt

Amit Kumar, a local, informed ANI that he came out of his house to arrange food for his family. He also assured of not repeating his mistake of stepping out again.

"We do not have food in our house. I have to arrange food for six people in my family. Yes, I admit that I have flouted the curfew norms. I will not do it again."

READ | James Harden to donate groceries to 600 families in Houston amid coronavirus lockdown

India under Lockdown

The Centre on Tuesday decided to extend lockdown till May 3. While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the stakeholders including states and people have favoured the extension of lockdown. He further stated that tight vigil will be kept on all hotspots and containment zones and strict implementation of the lockdown will be ensured in coming days so that the virus does not spread to new areas.

COVID-19 Cases in India according to ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex medical body monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in India, on Thursday in a statement said that a total of 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals have been tested till 9 pm on April 15. It said that 11,297 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. The statement added that until 9 pm, 28,941 samples were reported in the past 24 hours out of which 953 were positive for COVID-19.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta speaks to Republic TV; says 'ASI is in high spirits'

(With inputs from ANI)