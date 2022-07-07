Amritsar: SGPC To Install BKI Militant's Portrait At Golden Temple's Central Sikh Museum

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to install the portrait of slain Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) militant Balwinder Singh Jatana at the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. In 1990, Balwinder Singh killed government officials supervising the construction of the disputed Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The BKI militant was later eliminated in 1991 during a police encounter in Punjab.

The decision was taken during the SGPC’s Executive Committee meeting that was held on Wednesday (July 6). They also decided to display portraits of SGPC junior vice-president Principal Surinder Singh & former SGPC member S. Harinder Singh Ranian at Central Sikh Museum.

SGPC decides to display portrait of Bhai Balwinder Singh Jatana at Central Sikh Museum.#BhaiBalwinderSinghJatana #ਭਾਈਬਲਵਿੰਦਰਸਿੰਘਜਟਾਣਾ pic.twitter.com/LVYE8T5VzM — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) July 6, 2022

SGPC chief calls Bhindranwale 'martyr' on Operation Blue Star anniversary

Earlier on June 6, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sparked massive controversy and called militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a "martyr" on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The head of the apex gurudwara body stated, "We remembered those great martyrs. Also, our extremely respectful 20th century's Sant Baba Shaheed Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale Khalsa, Baba Amreek Singh, and others. Our community will always remember them. We offered them prayers and flowers today for the way they fought against the forces and gained martyrdom. We have gathered here in their memory".

On the same day, number of people protested at the entrance of the Golden Temple carrying posters of militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and chanted pro-Khalistan slogans.

Operation Blue Star

The 1984 Operation Blue Star was the biggest internal security mission ever undertaken by the Indian Army. The Operation was Indira Gandhi's solution to the law and order crisis in Punjab prevalent at that time due to the rise of the Khalistan movement. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, ordered troops to remove Sikh militants who were accumulating weapons in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) under Operation Blue Star - which was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984, in Amritsar.

Operation Blue Star took birth following the rise of the Khalistan movement in India. The political Sikh nationalist movement was aimed at creating an independent state for Sikhs inside the current North-Western Republic of India.

In the 1980s, Khalistan supporters had sought cover in the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar's Golden Temple. The Blue Star operation was specifically aimed to eliminate Sikh leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who took over the Akal Takht complex in Amritsar's Golden Temple. As per the official reports, at least 83 Army jawans and 492 civilians were killed throughout the whole Operation. During this time, a copy of the holy Sikh book, installed in the Golden Temple was targeted in the firing.

The operation not only angered the entire Sikh community but, is also said to be the reason behind the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.

(Image: Republic/PTI)