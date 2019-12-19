Amritsar Train Tragedy: Families Unite To Protest Against Punjab Government

The families of the Amritsar train tragedy united to protest against the Punjab government raising slogans like "Punjab Government Murdabad" and "Captain Sarkar Murdabad" asking for hearing on the accident. They have decided to give the government an ultimatum of two days to commence the hearing on the tragedy after which they will again protest at the Pandhari Pool.

The Amritsar train tragedy took place on October 19, 2018, where at least 60 people died when two Indian passenger trains ran over a crowd of people during Dussehra celebrations.