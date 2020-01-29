AMU VC Tariq Mansoor Appeals Students To Attend Classes, Stop Blocking Exam Halls

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has appealed to the students to start attending classes from January 30. The Vice-Chancellor has asked the students to maintain peace on the campus and resume academic activity since 18 days have gone by in the anti-CAA protests at the university and classes have been affected.

He also requested the students to sit for the upcoming examinations assuring them that the incidents of December 15 were being investigated by the NHRC for which the University had also constituted a fact-finding committee.

"Already 18 days have gone without any academic activity. The recent protests against CAA were peacefully conducted between Dec 11 and Dec 14 last year. On December 15, unfortunate incidents occurred. I have already expressed regrets for the injuries suffered by the students and the inconvenience caused to the students to vacate hostels on short notice due to the preponement of winter vacations," he said in the statement.

Protestors block entry to exam halls

On Tuesday, it was reported that protesters had blocked entry to the AMU engineering college preventing the holding of an examination for the second consecutive day. On Monday, a group of students had blocked the entrance to Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, prompting the authorities to cancel the examination.

"We have rescheduled the leftover examination from Jan 27 but some misguided persons including some outsiders are not allowing examinations to be held and are locking the examination centre, departments and physically preventing students to appear in the examination," read his statement.

Previously some persons had blatantly disturbed the Republic Day function on January 26, during which the AMU Vice-Chancellor was heckled by a group of students. The statement addressed this calling it a "serious offence as the RD is a national festival and above politics."

"We have already constituted two committees to look into the matter of FIR, compensation to injured students, the release of confiscated vehicles and the university administration will provide all help to the innocent persons," said Mansoor. The Vice-Chancellor is also said to have held a meeting with the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the present situation at the University.

