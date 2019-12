AMU’s Vice-Chancellor in Guwahati, Tariq Mansoor, has expressed his views about the injury caused to students protesting against the newly passed citizenship bill, especially in the Jamia protests. He said that he is aggrieved to know that four girls were hospitalized, but also asserted that the news of two boys dying is completely untrue and that the girls have no life-threatening injury and are stable. He wants free speech and opposes the CAA himself.