AMU Writes To Municipal Corporation Over Stray Dog Menace

Aligarh Muslim University authorities wrote to the municipal corporation on Tuesday over the growing stray dog menace in nearby areas, a day after a video clip of a four-year-old girl being attacked by a pack of stray dogs went viral on social media.

The clip captures the attack on the child, who in all probability would have suffered serious injuries if a passerby would not have rushed to her rescue and saved her on Monday.

The incident took place inside the compound of AMU's posh residential colony.

AMU proctor Mohamed Waseem told the media that aberrant behaviour of stray dogs appears to be linked to the fact that dozens of hostel dining facilities have been closed since the first lockdown and in all probability these stray dogs may have been deprived of their meals from kitchen wastes.

In his letter to the municipal corporation, the university's health officer Dr Jafar Abidi has urged it to urgently arrange for the relocation of these canines who are constantly showing aggressive behaviour towards residents.

The girl suffered injuries but is now out of danger, the AMU authorities said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)