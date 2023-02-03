Amul Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre, Gujarat Exempted; Check New Prices Here

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the brand name 'Amul', on Friday increased the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre for all markets except Gujarat.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Anand-headquartered federation, said the hike in milk prices is not applicable to Gujarat.

"We have increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre for markets other than Gujarat, such as Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. As of now, there is no increase in milk prices in Gujarat," he told PTI.

The new prices are effective from Friday morning, the GCMMF said in a statement issued by its Mumbai office.

With the increase in prices, one litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk will now cost Rs 54, while one litre of Amul Gold will be sold at Rs 66, the statement said, adding that one litre pouch of cow milk will now cost Rs 56, while Amul A2 buffalo milk pouch will cost Rs 70 from Friday.

