Amul MD RS Sodhi Meets With Road Accident In Gujarat, Escapes With Minor Injuries

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of India’s leading dairy cooperative GCMMF which owns Amul, met with a road accident on Wednesday night near Anand town in Gujarat. He was admitted to a hospital with minor injuries and his condition is stable, said police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police BD Jadeja, the car in which Sodhi was travelling turned turtle after hitting a divider on Anand-Bakrol road at around 9 pm.

“Due to some unknown reasons, the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which led to the accident. The driver as well as Sodhi were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both are out of danger as they sustained minor injuries,” he said.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), headquartered in Anand town, markets its products under the brand name Amul. Sodhi has been serving as its MD since 2010.