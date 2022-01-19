Amul Pays Tribute To Collarwali Tigress With Their Latest Topical: 'Supermom To 29 Cubs'

In a very unfortunate event, the "Collarwali" tigress from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, died on Saturday due to old age. The 17-year-old tigress gave birth to 29 cubs in eight litters over 11 years (between 2008 and 2018) and established her own territory on the entire Pench border, setting a world record. In 2008, the experts radio-collared her, and again in January 2010, the official installed a radio collar on the tigress' neck, which gave her the name "Collarwali." A documentary named Tiger: Spy in the Jungle was also filmed to show the extraordinary life of the Collarwali tigress.

Amul pays tribute to Collarwali tigress

Amul's topical advertising paid tribute to the tigress, Collarwali, who had earned the title of "Supermom" for giving birth to 29 cubs. She is also popular by the name "T15." Taking to the official Twitter handle, Amul Topical posted the animated picture which shows the Collarwali tigress along with her cubs in the forest. The picture also carries a text message that reads, "She earned her stripes!" The dairy brand captioned the posts, "Tribute to Tigress, ‘Super Mom’ to 29 cubs..." The post accumulated hundreds of likes along with many comments. Users paid respect to the tigress by positing different emojis, while many dropped heart emoticons.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to Tigress Collarwali

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also paid tribute to the tigress. Taking to microblogging platform Chouhan wrote, "Tribute to the 'Super Tigress Mom' Collarwali of @PenchMP, the pride of Madhya Pradesh and mother to 29 cubs, who played an important role in achieving the Tiger State status for MP." "The forests of Madhya Pradesh will always resonate with the roar of the cubs of the 'Queen' of Pench Tiger Reserve," Chouhan added in the tweet.

The last rites of the Collarwali tigress was performed by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site, the forest department shared pictures of Collarwali's last rites at the Pench Tiger Reserve.

Last rites of tigress Collarwali of Pench. Where else you will find such view other than India !! pic.twitter.com/w1Q6STu793 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 17, 2022

RIP, Queen of Pench. You lived long and majestically. You ruled the food chain and because of you an entire forest was alive. #collarwali



‘Tiger Tiger, burning bright,

In the forests of the night;

What immortal hand or eye,

Could frame thy fearful symmetry?’~ William Blake pic.twitter.com/K3gsF0eWef — Aditi Garg (@AditiGargIAS) January 16, 2022

