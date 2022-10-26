Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. After being elected as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, wishes for Sunak have been pouring in from around the world. Joining the bandwagon, Amul also congratulated Sunak for becoming Britain's Prime Minister in its own creative way.

Taking to Instagram, Amul posted an image showing the brand's mascot walking along with Rishi Sunak on a street in London. The doodle posted by the dairy brand also featured text that reads, "RISHI SUNUK. Prime Makhan." The "UK", "P" and "M" letters in the words "Prime Makhan" were highlighted in red while other alphabets appeared in blue to make it read, "UK PM." Amul shared the post alongside the caption, "Amul Topical: Welcoming Britain's first Indian-origin PM!" Take a look at the post:

After being uploaded on Instagram, the post has garnered over 7000 likes and several reactions. Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate Sunak and praise Amul for sharing the creative post. One user wrote, "Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!" Another netizen commented, "There's no one closer to your creativity! Hands down winner!" A third user commented, "Our @rishisunakmp is the best. We are deeply honoured." Take a look at some of the netizens' reactions:

Rishi Sunak was formally appointed as the UK's 57th Prime Minister by King Charles III on October 25. In his first speech at 10 Downing Street, Sunak acknowledged that Britain is "facing a profound economic crisis" and noted that the aftermath of COVID-19 still hangs on and impacts the economy. He blamed Russia's war in Ukraine for destabilising energy markets and impacting supply chains. Sunak paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss for her leadership, however, he accepted that "mistakes were made." Sunak in his statement said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, it is a noble aim. And I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made."

I will unite our country, not with words, but with action.



I will work day in and day out to deliver for you.



— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

