In an effort to promote awareness about the new vaccination programme for children and teens aged 12–14, Amul has dedicated a doodle that says 'Pehle Vaccination, Phir Vacation'. The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended that youngsters between the ages of 12 and 14 be vaccinated. In this animated illustration, the patent Amul girl gets her COVID-19 jab. As the summer vacation will be starting soon, Amul urges people to get their children vaccinated before the vacation.

India will start vaccinating children and teens in the 12-14 age group from Wednesday. It follows the decision of the government on Monday, to allow the Corbevax vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 age group, which is manufactured by Biological E. Limited. On Wednesday, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, took to his Twitter and announced that the government starting Wednesday would be vaccinating the 12-14 age group.

"If children are safe, the country is safe. It makes me really happy to announce that from March 16, children in (the) 12-14 age group can get vaccinated against Covid," Mansukh Mandaviya announced through his tweet.

Speaking about the booster dose that was given to health workers and adults over 60 with comorbidity, Mandaviya stated that starting Wednesday, anyone over 60 can receive a booster dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted the same on Wednesday and urged all the people in the concerned age group to get vaccinated. He said that the ongoing vaccination drive in India is science-driven and is also the largest in the world. Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive, PM Modi in his tweet spoke about the timeline of the vaccine and the current drive.

"In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens. In January 2021, we began our vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest. In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18. It should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it.", PM Modi tweeted.

Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

PM Modi informed that over 180 crore doses have been administered under the current ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

Corbevax

Corbevax is "India's first indigenously created protein subunit vaccine against Covid-19," according to the Hyderabad-based Biological E. Ltd, which worked with the Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Corbevax labelled as "recombinant protein subunit vaccine," is based on the same technology as the hepatitis vaccine, making it a tried-and-true vaccination. Corbevax "demonstrated superior immune response in comparison to Covishield" in Phase-III human studies. The vaccination was more than 80% effective in preventing symptomatic infections with the Delta variant and over 90% effective against the original Wuhan strain of the new coronavirus. According to reports, its efficiency is being compared to the Omicron variant.