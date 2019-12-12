Amul's 'taste Positive' Doodle On Russia's WADA Ban Amuses Netizens

After Russia was banned for four years from all major international sporting events by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Dairy giant Amul on Wednesday has come up with another witty post on the topical issue. Taking to Twitter, Amul shared a doodle of the company's advertising mascot is shown waving the ban at a Russian athlete with a cation 'WADA way to go?'

Here is the post shared by Amul:

#Amul Topical: Russia banned from top sporting events for four years - tampering with doping tests pic.twitter.com/Qd2BnqRxOB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) December 11, 2019

READ | Amul: 5 Of The Greatest Recent Topicals That Hit The Nail Perfectly

Amul's ad on Russia's ban has been 'liked' over 700 times since being shared on Wednesday. Netizens have also given their take on the advertisement.

I wish Bollywood be as creative as Amul. — Prashant A. Solanki (@IAMppprashant) December 11, 2019

Amul ads. so topical and humourous for so many years👏👏👏👏 — LaxmiMM (@laxmi_mm) December 12, 2019

READ | Amul's Juggling Take On Onion Prices Won't Make You Cry

WADA bans Russia

Earlier on December 9, The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) executive meeting in Switzerland, unanimously handed Russia a four-year ban from all major sporting events, which means the country will not be able to participate in the upcoming mega event of 2020, the Tokyo Olympics. The ban will also disallow the country from participating in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup to be held in Qatar. Soon after the ban, netizens across social media platforms hailed WADA's decision and trolled Russian President Vladimir Putin intensively. The decision comes after Russia's Anti Doping Agency was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019. However, athletes who can prove that they are untainted by the doping scandal will be able to compete under a neutral flag.

READ | Maharashtra: Amul Applauds Aaditya Thackeray For Winning The Election

21 days to challenge WADA ruling

On Monday, WADA stated that Rusada now has 21 days to appeal against the ban and if done, the appeal will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If the challenge is struck down by the CAS, Russia will be banned from all the major sporting events apart from the Euro 2020, which is to be hosted by St Petersburg as UEFA is not defined as a 'major event organisation' with regards to the European football governing body's rulings on anti-doping breachings.

READ | WADA Bans Russia For Four Years; Netizens Hail The Decision, Troll President Putin