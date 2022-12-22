Anahita Pandole, Survivor In Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, Discharged From Hospital After 108 Days

Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when it met with an accident leaving industrialist Cyrus Mistry and her brother-in-law Jehangir Pandole dead in September this year, was discharged from a city-based hospital on Thursday.

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Dr Anahita was admitted for treatment, said she was discharged after 108 days (of her admission).

"After weeks of intensive care, multiple surgeries, medical management and rehab, Dr Anahita is finally on the path of recovery. She underwent extensive rehabilitation to attain functional independence," the hospital said in an official statement.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and Jehangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the Surya river bridge in Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4. Dr Anahita, who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius suffered serious injuries in the accident. All of them were returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

The Palghar Police had registered a case against Dr Anahita in November. The offence was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (A) (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (rash driving on a public road) and 337 (causing death by act endangering life and personal safety of others) besides the Motor Vehicles Act at Kasa police station in the district.