'Anand Giri Responsible For My Suicide': Mahant Narendra Giri's Alleged Suicide Note

Republic Media Network has accessed a 15-page alleged suicide note of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, who died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. In the alleged suicide note, the late seer has accused Anand Giri of his death.

The alleged suicide note, which has been written in Hindi, also mentions the names of Adya Tiwari, a senior priest of Hanuman temple, and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The note suggested that the Mahant was harassed and blackmailed by his disciple. According to police, Giri has also written a will.

Narendra Giri suicide note accessed

In the purported letter, seer wrote, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He also mentioned he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in Baghambari Math on Monday evening. After lunch, the seer went to his room but did not responds to knocks on the doors or calls on his cell phone. When the door was opened, he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Anand Giri Detained With Two Others From Haridwar

Prashant Kumar, the ADG of Uttar Pradesh said that the main Accused Anand Giri has been arrested in Haridwar and two others are also detained. An FIR naming Anand Giri has been registered under PIC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Anand Giri had refuted any role in the seer's death. "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed," he said.

Anand further appealed, "I have spent my entire life over there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and Guruji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly."

Speaking to Republic TV, UP ADG said, "Post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow and later the body will be handed over to the Mutt or to the disciples." The last rites will be held on Thursday.