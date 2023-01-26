Anand Kumar, Creator Of Super 30 To Be Awarded Padma Shri; Thanks Centre For Honour

Mathematician and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, one of the three people from Bihar conferred with prestigious Padma awards ahead of the 74th Republic Day took to social media to express his happiness.

“The Government of India announced to honor me with the Padma Shri, special thanks to you for considering me worthy of this honor. At the same time, heartfelt thanks to all those people who did not leave my side even in the most difficult situations,” the Bihar mathematician said.

"I felt that from the sky my father late Mr. Rajendra Prasad was looking at me with a smile and saying that son go ahead, the destination is still far away but try till your last breath so that every child can study," he added.

Anand Kumar will be awarded a Padma Shri in the field of literature and education. Kumar, started Super 30 in 2002 and his life and work have also been portrayed in a 2019 film, titled 'Super 30', where his role was played by Hrithik Roshan.

In addition to Kumar, a Mithila artist named Subhadra Devi will be awarded the Padma Shri in the category of arts. In addition, Kapil Dev Prasad from Nalanda received a Padma Shri for his contributions to textile arts.

Ministry of Home Affairs announces awardees

On January 25, the day before the 74th Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Padma Awards. Six people were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, nine were given the Padma Bhushan and 91 people will be awarded the Padmi Shri.