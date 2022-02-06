Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Extends Birthday Greetings To Sikkim CM PS Tamang| Here's His Message

Anand Mahindra wished Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang a happy birthday as he wrote, “Many Happy Returns of the Day to you, Chief Minister.”

Zaini Majeed
Anand Mahindra

IMAGE: ANI/PTI


Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Saturday, Feb 5 extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang also known as ‘Golay Daju’. The latter shared images on Twitter, informing that on the very special day, he made a visit to the Holy Rholu Mandir to seek blessings, interacted with the people of the Melli constituency, as well distributed relief materials, including blankets, shawls, and extended financial aid to the people.

Sharing his post, entrepreneur Anand Mahindra wrote: “Many Happy Returns of the Day to you, Chief Minister.” Furthermore, he added, “I commend the down-to-earth way in which you have observed this milestone.” Anand Mahindra also mentioned that as a ‘Scorpio fan’, Sikkim Chief minister has a special place in the hearts of all Mahindra familiy.

PM Modi extends warm greetings 

Sikkim Chief Minister Tamang on Saturday turned 54. Wishes poured for the politician from all quarters including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wrote: "Birthday wishes to Sikkim’s CM Shri PS Tamang Golay Ji, may he be blessed with long life and best health.” Meanwhile, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla also extended warm greetings to the Sikkim Chief Minister, as he said on Twitter: “Birthday wishes to Shri Prem Singh Tamang Ji, Chief Minister of the Sikkim.” Furthermore, the latter added, “May God bestow upon you good health and long life. Wish you success in all your endeavors as you continue to work for the people of Sikkim and the Nation.” 

Several others poured birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and commended him for offering humanitarian assistance to people. “I wish you a very happy birthday HCM Sir. My sincere prayers and good wishes for your good health and long life. Thank you so much for celebrating your birthday in such a different way, spending your time with downtrodden and needy people Sir,” one wrote. Meanwhile, another said, “Happiest birthday HCM sir.. Such a humble leader we have.” The third wrote, “Happy birthday to our dynamic and inspirational leader Hon'ble CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay Sir!Thank you respected Sir for giving all of us the gift of better infrastructure.Grateful for all you’re doing to build our state Sikkkim back better. Keep the amazing work going, Sir.” 

