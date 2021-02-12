Anand Mahindra gets 'goosebumps' on Dominica PM's tweet on India's vaccine, pens message

India is yet to complete a month of its COVID-19 vaccination process, but its vaccines have reached far and wide. The country has already sent its vaccine to 15 countries and over 25 countries are in queue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently informed. The significance of the vaccine distribution could be understood in the manner in which Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit conveyed his gratitude to the gesture.

Anand Mahindra on Dominica PM’s response on receiving India’s vaccine

PM Roosevelt Skerrit had shared a video of the arrival of 70,000 vaccine doses from India on Wednesday and expressed his surprise at the quick answer to his prayers.

Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra Chairman of Mahindra Group, wrote that he experiecenced ‘goosebumps’. The entrepreneur, known to share inspirational and fun-filled posts on Twitter, added that it was the 'RIGHT way’ to project India’s 'mission & place in the world.' He also conveyed his gratitude to the vaccine manufacturers and the Government for ‘making us so proud.’

I cannot deny that I had goosebumps on seeing this. This is the RIGHT way to project India’s mission & place in the world. Thank you to our vaccine manufacturers & the Govt. for making us so proud. https://t.co/NeeSMguGr1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, his government, and the citizens of India,"Skerrit was heard saying in the video.

“One would have thought and understood that in a global pandemic such as this, a nation's size and might would have been the primary consideration," he added. Skerrit thanked his counterpart, “But to the credit of Prime Minister Modi our request was considered on merit and the equality of our people was recognized.”

Dominica will vaccinate 35,000 citizens through India’s vaccine Covishield, and the process which will start on February 22.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, Barbados and Dominica have received vaccines from India recently. Neighbouring Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh have also been the beneficiaries of the vaccines.

"I think right now we have already supplied to about 15 countries. I would say there would be another about 25 countries which are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had said recently.

