Industrialist and Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has an eye to spot talent and creativity. The leading businessman doesn’t leave any opportunity to reward the talent and hard work of the ones who deserve appreciation. In one such incident, on Wednesday, he offered to gift a Mahindra Bolero to a man hailing from Maharashtra who tried his hand on engineering and developed a menial version of a four-wheeler using scrap.

Praising ‘more in less’ capabilities of the man who managed to develop a vehicle within a budget of Rs. 60,000 for his son, Anand Mahindra rewarded him and lauded his ‘ingenuity.’ Sharing a 20-second clip, where the man was seen riding the automobile that he had built by using junk material, along with family members, Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille.”

Anand Mahindra's gesture wins hearts

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

The twenty-second clip of the video was from a visual report by Historicano, who had uploaded the full report on their YouTube channel. In the 20 second clip, a man was seen kick-starting the vehicle (similar to two-wheelers), while his friend drove it, with the steering on the left. Meanwhile, the reporter recording the video explained that the guy who had manufactured the unique vehicle is a low scale technician from Maharashtra and he had fabricated the steering mechanism in the left-hand drive vehicle, and all other frameworks for just Rs 60,000.

After some time, Retweeting his own tweet, Anand Mahindra stated that the man’s ‘ingenuine’ creation will not pass the safety clearance and the local authorities will stop him from driving the vehicle. Therefore, he would like to preserve his creation and display it at the Mahindra Research Valley, by giving him a Bolero in exchange.

“Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with fewer resources (sic)," wrote Anand Mahindra in a separate Tweet.

As per Historicano’s report, the man who had built the automobile is named Dattatraya Lohar, and he had built it for his son. He comes from a family of blacksmiths from Maharashtra's Devrashtre village.

Image: Twitter/ PTI