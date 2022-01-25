Anand Mahindra, the Indian businessman, and the chairman of Mahindra Group, recently expressed his amazement on social media revealing how a 24-year-old boy from Manipur broke the Guinness World Record for most pushups. He even mentioned how unusual it was to see that he did not receive an Olympic medal for it.

Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation

Anand Mahindra recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video clip of a 24-yar-old boy Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh performing pushups on his fingers tips in one minute. This video was captured during The Guinness Book of World Records effort organised by Aztecs Sports in Imphal. Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder and broke his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups.

Stating about the boy's achievement, Anand Mahindra mentioned that it was an unusual source of Monday Motivation revealing that Singh did not receive an Olympic medal for it and how dominant it was a form of one-upmanship it is around the world while adding how it pumped him up to know the world champ is Desi!

The tweet read, "An unusual source of #MondayMotivation No Olympic medal for it, but think about how dominant a form of one-upmanship it is around the world. And how we all, at some point of time or the other, have measured our fitness levels by this. Pumped me up to know the world champ is Desi!"

Many Twitteratis reacted to Anand Mahindra's tweet hailing the businessman for appreciating Singh's talent while many of them congratulated the boy for this tremendous achievement. Take a look-

On the other hand, the Indian Cabinet Minister, Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter and reacted to Niranjoy Singh's achievement stating how it was amazing to see the unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute and added how proud he was of his achievement. His tweet read, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!"

Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute 💪

I'm so proud of his achievement !! pic.twitter.com/r1yT0ePn3f — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2022

