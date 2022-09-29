Anand Mahindra Impressed By Brihadeeswara Temple's Architecture; Shares Informative Video

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is known to share interesting videos and posts with his followers through his social media accounts. This time around, the industrialist has shared an informative video clip on Tamil Nadu’s Brihadeeswara Temple featuring the interior designer, Sravanya Rao Pittie.

The clip shared by Anand Mahindra shows the founder of Soka Design Studio, giving her viewers a tour of the Temple built during the reign of the Chola Dynasty and talking about its features and significance.

An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/bRMg0aViU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 28, 2022

Hailing the technologically advanced construction of the structure, Mahindra tweeted, “An informative and inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world.”

The crux of Brihadeeswara Temple

The Brihadeeswara Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Constructed in the Dravidian style, the temple is also known as Thanjai Periya Kovil and Peruvudaiyar Kovil and is located on the south bank of the Cauvery River in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur. The Brihadeeswara Temple was built by king Rajaraja-I of the Chola Dynasty in 1009 CE.

The video further informs viewers that the temple is a UNESCO world heritage site. In the video, Sravanya Rao Pittie claims that King Rajaraja-I had a greater number of stones moved for the construction of the temple than was the case in the construction of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Netizens say 'the temple is brilliant'

Since being posted on Wednesday, the clip has garnered 38.4K Likes and more than 7,800 Retweets. People in the comments section seemed to agree with Anand Mahindra’s quoted tweet.

One user wrote, “The temple is brilliant!” Another stated, “Yes sir it's amazing. Last month I visited the Brihadeshwara Temple. We will be surprised to see how the Mighty Cholas have built this temple.” One more user replied to Anand Mahindra’s Tweet, “Let us keep on creating awareness among masses. Due to 200 years of English/British rule, we forgot our history. Now is the right time to pick up our old culture and history.”