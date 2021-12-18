Anand Mahindra Impressed By Maharashtra Minister's Auto Spin; Says 'we Need You In Racing'

Days after Subhash Desai took the Treo autorickshaw for a spin, chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Saturday extended the Maharashtra Minister an invitation to join the Group’s Formula E Racing team. Underlining that they need Subhash Desai in their team, Anand Mahindra added," You would look great in our red racing suit as well…"

'We need you in our team'

The Mahindra Group Chairman had reshared a tweet posted by the CEO of Mahindra Electrics Suman Mishra. The tweet had a video from the launch of the Treo autorickshaw, wherein Subhash Desai can be seen casually driving the electronic three-wheeler.

"So thrilled to have the Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Mining, Maharashtra Subhash Desai drive our Treo and remark on the ease and pickup! Thank you for unveiling India’s #1 electric auto in Maharashtra," the tweet read.

Subhashji, we need you in @MahindraRacing ! You would look great in our red racing suit as well… @Subhash_Desai https://t.co/WKmsVb2gvB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 18, 2021

After the launch of the Treo autorickshaw, Subhash Desai took to his official Twitter handle to underline State's newly-introduced policy in relation to electronic vehicles, and said," in line with the policy, Mahindra has launched an electric rickshaw named Treo. Priced Rs 2 lakh, the electronic e-rickshaw will cost you around fifty paise per kilometre."

"These electric rickshaws will run on the roads of Mumbai in the near future. The Rickshaw Association will take the initiative for this. The company should also help," he added in the tweet.

Mahindra Treo

Mahindra Treo was launched by Mahindra Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of the Group, in Maharashtra. Powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery pack, the passenger electric three-wheeler offers savings of Rs 2 lakh in fuel cost in five years when compared to a CNG-run three-wheeler, besides a maintenance cost as low as 50 paise per km, Mahindra Electric Mobility said.

The company added, the battery requires zero maintenance and offers more than 1,50,000 km of hassle-free running. According to the company, the vehicle can be charged anywhere through a 16A socket using the onboard portable charger.

According to Mahindra, it has sold more than 13,000 electric three-wheelers since its launch.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mumbai-based company has made the maximum investments, of around Rs 1,000 crore, in the EV space, compared to any other company in India. In the next three years, the company has committed Rs. 3,000 crore investment in the overall EV space.