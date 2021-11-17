Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Keeps Promise To 'Ironman' Boy, Helps Him With His Engineering Education

Industrialist Anand Mahindra in his latest post on Twitter informed his followers that he has helped the teen whose talent left him 'awestruck and inspired'

Apoorva Kaul
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and often shares videos and pictures on Twitter that capture the attention of netizens. In his latest post, he informed his followers that he has helped the teen whose talent left him “awestruck and inspired”. Prem, the young 'Ironman' from Imphal had used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. 

Impressed by Prem’s impressive ability, Anand Mahindra had promised that the Mahindra Foundation would facilitate the education of Prem and his siblings. In the latest post, Mahindra asked his Twitter followers, 'Remember Prem, our young Indian Ironman from Imphal?' Furthermore, he revealed that he had promised the 'young Ironman' from Imphal to help him in his Engineering education. He further added that he was “delighted” to inform that Prem has arrived at Mahindra University in Hyderabad. He also thanked Indigo for taking care of the young man. He also shared two pictures of Prem alongside a lovely caption. Take a look at the post:

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise

Since being shared on the microblogging site, the post has gathered over 2,400 likes and several reactions. Netizens in the comments section appreciated the industrialist for his kind gesture. One Twitter user commented, 'Really very great human being anand Sir, u r an amazing and big asset to the Nation. Hats off to you sir.' Another individual commented, 'You Are One of The real Hero's of India.' Another one wrote, 'This is so amazing... Just wow. God bless Prem the talented kid holding the future of Indian and is now at the right place. Bravo!'

Earlier in September, Anand Mahindra had pledged to help the Manipuri teenager, Prem after the young man built an 'Iron Man' suit out of scrap materials. Mahindra was able to contact the boy with the help of the company's auto sector partners Shivz Autotech in Imphal. The industrialist announced to support the "obvious talent" of the youngster in a thread of tweets. Prem's ambitions and his creativity had won him mentorship from the company that will provide assistance in all aspects, revealed Mahindra in his tweet. Furthermore, Mahindra had mentioned that the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the education of Prem & his siblings and he kept his promise. 

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Anand Mahindra

