Anand Mahindra Launches 'Oxygen On Wheels' To Tackle COVID-19 Crisis In Maharashtra

Aiming to curb oxygen shortage in Maharashtra amid rising COVID-19 cases, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday launched the 'Oxygen on Wheels' project to ease the transportation of oxygen from producing plants to hospitals and homes.

"Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics," tweeted Anand Mahindra.

He said that the "Oxygen on Wheels" uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes. An operations control Centre has been established and the storage location is replenished from the local refilling plant. A direct-to-consumer model is being conceived.

I made a commitment to @CMOMaharashtra on Tuesday & in just 48 hours the @Mahindralog_MLL team launched the program in Pune & Chakan with 20 Boleros. 61 Jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals in urgent need. I’m deeply grateful to the team. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/r6s8TyquQv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

'Fulfilling commitment made to CM'

Mahindra said he had a commitment to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help in tackling the issue of oxygen shortage in the state. Within 48 hours of speaking to the CM, the Mahindra Logistics team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros, the industrialist said. He added that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals in urgent need.

The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/vFLJErCqkr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

"We have started in Maharashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network and the assistance of local administrations to succeed," he wrote.

We have started in Mahrashtra but will expand this through the country relying on the support of our trusted dealership network & the assistance of local administrations to succeed. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/yPHXcPGWXK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 1, 2021

Due to the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, various states across the country are facing a shortage of life-saving oxygen besides hospital meds and anti-viral medicines. India remains the grips of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, with the daily number of cases topping 350,000 and conservative estimates of 17.6 million people infected.

There is a deadly combination of increasing cases and decreasing resources in the country, leading to a higher number of fatalities. The country reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the latest government data.