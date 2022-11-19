Anand Mahindra's latest tweet about The Mahindra Group introducing a rodeo team in the United States had an unexpected yet hilarious photoshopped image trend emerging among his social media followers. On November 17, the Cowboy Channel uploaded a video about him starting his new rodeo team. He wanted it to be an "introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4 billion Indians". In the US, a rodeo is a form of sports entertainment in which cowboys display various skills while riding wild horses. Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to provide his 10 million followers on Twitter with the most engaging content.

Go get ‘em Cowboys…

And perhaps this will be the introduction of this uniquely American sport to 1.4bn Indians! https://t.co/v46N29lK0E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra picks his favourite photo from the lot

After Anand Mahindra latest tweet was posted, his followers flooded the comment section with funny comments taking the whole rodeo thing to a next level. Surprisingly, he was very actively replying to some of the comments. User one asked him, "Do they know kabaddi? Maybe we introduce them to kabaddi first and then rodeo to India," to which his reply was that "That sounds like a good deal".

That sounds like a good deal! https://t.co/5Fr5TQyGNi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

The second user asked if they were gonna see him in a Cowboy Hat driving his Scorpio? to which Mahindra Group Chairman replied, "Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo."

Following this, Internet users rose to this challenge and flooded Twitter with photoshopped pictures that show industrialist wearing a cowboy hat. Sharing an edited picture of Mahindra, one user even said, "I blame this squarely on you sire for giving us the idea! Behold the ScorpioBhai!"

Meanwhile, Mahindra retweeted some of the posts and even picked his favourite from the lot and said, "But I much prefer this. And it's given men an idea...Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard..."

I blame this squarely on you sir for giving us the idea! 😀Behold the ScorpioBhai! pic.twitter.com/QfOpoMxDfZ — Ram Raja (@ramistheraja) November 17, 2022