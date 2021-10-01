Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Pledges Help To Manipuri Boy Who Made Iron Man Suit From Scrap

Prem's ambitions and his creativity have won him and his siblings mentorship from the company, revealed Mahindra in his tweet.

Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra, in his latest tweet, has pledged help to a Manipuri teenager named Prem after the latter's ambitions to build an 'Iron Man' suit out of scrap materials went viral on the internet. Mahindra was able to contact the boy with the help of the company's auto sector partners Shivz Autotech in Imphal, he informed. The business tycoon announced to support the "obvious talent" of the youngster in a thread of tweets after the latter's pictures and videos won the internet. 

"I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given", Mahindra wrote in his tweet. Besides, he also praised and shared the prototype sketches of the suit made by Prem applauding his efforts to create something out of scrap.

Prem's ambitions and his creativity have won him mentorship from the company that will provide assistance in all aspects, revealed Mahindra in his tweet. Interestingly, the boy has also secured the future of his siblings as per Mahindra's tweet which read, "Our Group’s Chief Design Officer,@BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings".

Meanwhile, the Indian Twitterverse has also lauded Prem's creativity and Mahindra's gesture towards him. Have a look at the reactions.

