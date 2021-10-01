Anand Mahindra Pledges Help To Manipuri Boy Who Made Iron Man Suit From Scrap

Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra, in his latest tweet, has pledged help to a Manipuri teenager named Prem after the latter's ambitions to build an 'Iron Man' suit out of scrap materials went viral on the internet. Mahindra was able to contact the boy with the help of the company's auto sector partners Shivz Autotech in Imphal, he informed. The business tycoon announced to support the "obvious talent" of the youngster in a thread of tweets after the latter's pictures and videos won the internet.

I had tweeted about Prem, the young man from Imphal who used scrap material to build an ‘Iron Man’ suit. I was keen to support his obvious talent & I’m grateful to our Auto sector partners, Shivz Autotech in Imphal for visiting Prem & his family to understand his desires. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/i7RQLXUl6E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

"I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given", Mahindra wrote in his tweet. Besides, he also praised and shared the prototype sketches of the suit made by Prem applauding his efforts to create something out of scrap.

I am awestruck & inspired by Prem’s ambition & skills that have flowered despite—not because of—his circumstances. Many of us from privileged backgrounds never appreciated enough the resources we were given. But Prem uses scrap material & basic tools to shape his creations (2/3) pic.twitter.com/YGCjyooCpv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Prem's ambitions and his creativity have won him mentorship from the company that will provide assistance in all aspects, revealed Mahindra in his tweet. Interestingly, the boy has also secured the future of his siblings as per Mahindra's tweet which read, "Our Group’s Chief Design Officer,@BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings".

Our Group’s Chief Design Officer, @BosePratap is equally inspired by Prem & will be connecting with Prem to mentor his career. @SheetalMehta the head of the Mahindra Foundation will facilitate the continuing education of Prem & his siblings… (3/3) pic.twitter.com/wVDG6MZmYN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian Twitterverse has also lauded Prem's creativity and Mahindra's gesture towards him. Have a look at the reactions.

I seriously doubt any B tech or M tech would have imagined and dared to design and really make such wonderful creations. Sky is the limit for this Boy. This Boy flourished because he was free. ANAND sir should ensure this Boy remains free even after coming under Mahindras. — Venkatesh Badagandi🧢 (@Venky06171) September 30, 2021

Bright future for Prem... thanks to Anand Mahindra for his generous support! The country is proud to have innovators like Prem and kind supporters like Anand Mahindra!👍 — KV Narangi Guwahati (@kv_narangi) September 30, 2021

Many of us dream it Prem #TheRealIronMan made it. @anandmahindra never tired to encourage such talent and innovation. Hats off for your rightly act and helping him by mentorship — Chandramouli Attili (చంద్రమౌళి అత్తిలి) (@ajrscmouli) September 30, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)