Anand Mahindra Receives 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab, Responds To Netizens' Queries

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Finally got my second vaccination shot. Thank you @WockhardtHosp This is our greatest weapon for extricating ourselves from the grip of this pernicious virus... I urge everyone to take advantage of the widened eligibility taking effect from the 1st of May," Mahindra wrote.

Seeing the picture, a female user asked if it pains because her husband is scared of injections. Mahindra replied with a popular dialogue of 'Don' reference and wrote, "Tell your husband that he is a 'Don' and 'Don' doesn't feel any pain." [sic] He also urged people to double mask amid the rising cases.

Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

Mahindra on Thursday said that till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital venues.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said having such open vaccination camps allows efficient handling of a larger number of people while also preventing the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities. "A doctor from a local hospital told me of plans to work with local clubs to utilise their open spaces for creating vaccination camps. It allows efficient handling of larger numbers and prevents the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities," he said.

Stating that open spaces lower risk of infection at hospital venues, he said, "Corporates with facilities in metros that have open spaces also hope to set up vaccination centres but for now vaccine producers are rightly prioritising supply to states and hospitals till they can scale up production".

Until corporates secure vaccine supplies directly, Mahindra added, "We can financially support hospitals in setting up such centres in many of the currently closed public spaces & also in isolatable open spaces in our own campuses". India is currently reeling under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)