Anand Mahindra Remembers 'under-appreciated' Ex-PM PV Narasimha Rao On His Birth Centenary

On former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's 100th birth anniversary, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra remembered him as his 'Monday Motivation', and stated that Rao was an under-appreciated PM.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said, "My Monday Motivation is through remembering this man—who’s not just under-rated, but under-appreciated. Shri Manmohan Singh is usually credited for the ‘91 reforms that transformed India. But in reality, the pressure & courage for those reforms came from Shri P.V.Narasimha Rao."

He also said that most of the reforms of 1991 could happen because of 'pressure and courage' for them from the late former Prime Minister.

Narasimha Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five-year term after taking over as Prime Minister in 1991, is credited with liberalizing the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. He had become the Prime Minister when India was facing both a political and an economic crisis, but despite all the challenges, Rao managed to lay foundations for today’s Indian economy.

His government had removed license raj, took up banking reforms, electricity privatization, telecom modernization, and took steps for boosting exports and attracting foreign investment. He had also launched reforms in the agriculture sector and removed restrictions on the transportation of food grains.

Narasimha Rao has started working with Manmohan Singh, the then Finance Minister, and a successful economist. India's market was opened for global companies. Due to this, foreign companies started coming to the country. This not only encouraged industrialization but also started generating employment for the people.

Rao is not only known for his work as PM but also for his knowledge of many languages. It is said that he used to know a total of 17 languages. Apart from Indian languages, he had also learnt English, Spanish, German, Greek, Latin, Persian, and French languages. Till now no Prime Minister of the country could learn or speak these many languages.

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on Monday that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

PM Modi tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect." The Prime Minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.