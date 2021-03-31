Anand Mahindra Reminded Of Boarding School After 'Murga Walk' Punishment; Makes Promise

COVID-19 has raised its ugly head in a fierce manner as India recorded a ‘second wave’ of cases, with over 50,000 daily cases being recorded for the last several days. Maharashtra has been the worst affected, lodging its highest single-day rise, over 40,000 cases on one of the days. To control the cases, the police has been resorting to different types of punishments and the ‘Murga walk’ recently went viral, even impressing Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra on Mumbai Police’s punishment method

A video of Mumbai Police making mask rule violators squat walk on their bent legs on Marine Drive is going viral on social media. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared how he had received the video on his 'Signal Wonderbox.'

He recalled how the punishment was common in the boarding school that he attended. He termed it as ‘comical’, but ‘physically taxing.’ The industrialist also promised that with such punishments, he would not step out without a mask.

Mahindra has been sharing his views on opening up the vaccination process for people of all age groups. Expressing worry over the situation in Maharashtra, and calling youngsters as ‘super spreaders’, he had shared his thoughts. This was amid people over the age group of 60, those above 45 years of age with commodities, currently being vaccinated and all above 45 being allowed to do so from April 1.

A few days ago, he had tweeted, "Yes and I repeat my plea that the central government should permit Maharashtra to universalise the vaccination eligibility and allow the private sector to partner in the speedy rollout of vaccinations."

He also gave a thumbs down to the idea of a lockdown, reportedly being considered in Maharashtra, " The problem, @OfficeofUT ji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/health infrastructure. Let’s focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality."

Meanwhile, India recorded 53,480 cases in the span of 24 hours on Wednesday., the Union Health Ministry informed. The death toll of the day at 354 deaths was the highest in three months