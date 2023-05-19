Anand Mahindra Reveals Joy Behind Working In Indian Automobile Industry; Netizens React

Anand Mahindra, apart from being the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, which is an Indian multinational automotive company, is also widely known for his internet presence. The latter engages over 10 million followers on Twitter with his thought-provoking and inspiring posts every day.

In a recent post, Mahindra revealed his joy of working in the automobile industry. He retweeted a post where a family is seen dancing while taking delivery of their brand-new Mahindra car. The video was posted from a Twitter handle that wrote, "What a Joyful Moment! People dance while taking the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV."

Retweeting the post, Mahindra said, "This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry…" Since the upload, the post has garnered over one lakh views and thousands of likes.

This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry… https://t.co/ormA7i8sQq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2023

Netizens react to Anand Mahindra's post

A user while replying to Mahindra's tweet, said, "It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolises the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards a destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress."

It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) May 19, 2023

Another user wrote, "Your work in the automotive industry helped my dad to relive his moments of driving a Willy's Mahindra Jeep at 65! Can't thank you enough for the precious moments you delivered!" Yet another user took a jibe at Mahindra for the waiting period of his newly launched Scorpio-N.