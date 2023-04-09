Anand Mahindra Shares 'best Pic' Post Of PM Modi's Jungle Safari At Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Anand Mahindra, billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jungle Safari while sitting in a Mahindra Bolero, from his visit to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, April 9.

The chairman of the Mumbai-based business conglomerate, Anand Mahindra, took the opportunity to share the image of PM Modi seated in his company’s flagship SUV, Bolero, calling it a "best picture."

No prizes for guessing why I think this is the best pic from the PM’s visit to Bandipur…😊 pic.twitter.com/7upAZiGWQN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2023

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Tiger Project, PM Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in order to launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared 'glimpses from Bandipur Tiger Reserve" in the southern state. Taking to the microblogging site, PM said, "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty, and diversity."

Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity. pic.twitter.com/X5B8KmiW9w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

The Prime Minister will release the latest tiger census data and will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during "Amrit Kaal."

PM Modi interacted with self-help groups and field workers engaged in conservation efforts, and also visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, in adjoining Tamil Nadu, which borders the Chamarajanagar district, and spoke with the mahouts and "kavadis" there.

PM Modi also met Bomman and Bellie, stars of the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers."

The Prime Minister will release the latest tiger census data and will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during "Amrit Kaal."