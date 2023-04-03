Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares His 'idli-love', Internet Is Aghast | Watch

Taking to Twitter, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of a man making idlis on a mass scale. Since being shared, the video has received 522k views.

Megha Rawat
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shares a video of a man making idlis on a mass scale (Image: Twitter/@anandmahindra)


Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who doesn't fail to keep his Twitter followers engaged with interesting content, has been in news recently since he shared a video of a person making several batches of idlis with much speed and precision. Amazed by man's idli-making skills on a mass scale, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter handle in which the man can be seen preparing the idli batter and preparing the moulds. Later, in the video, the man can be seen adding the batter to the mould and swiftly putting it on steam. The video then shows the man feeding some idli to the cow as well. 

Watch the video here:

The undated video was reportedly shot at Om Shanti Caters, which is a popular food joint in Sangli in Maharashtra. The 4.53 minutes video has garnered more than 518 thousand views and 1,648 retweets so far. 

Notably, in his tweet, Anand Mahinda is referring to 85-year-old Kamalathal who is popularly known as ‘Idli Paati’ or ‘Idli Amma.’ Kamalathal went viral in 2019 for cooking and selling idlis for just Re 1 to cater to the underprivileged. Earlier in 2019, the industrialist helped her secure an LPG connection, and back in 2022, his company gifted her a house. 

Netizens awestruck 

Commenting on the video, one of the Twitter users said, "The human touch. What a quintessential ingredient in any recipe!"

Amazed by man's skills, another Twitter user said, "Skilled!! Person! The way his hands !! Moving. It's Amazing."

Another user said, "Indians are self employed and never goes onto recession."

First Published:
