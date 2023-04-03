Anand Mahindra Shares His 'idli-love', Internet Is Aghast | Watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who doesn't fail to keep his Twitter followers engaged with interesting content, has been in news recently since he shared a video of a person making several batches of idlis with much speed and precision. Amazed by man's idli-making skills on a mass scale, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video on his Twitter handle in which the man can be seen preparing the idli batter and preparing the moulds. Later, in the video, the man can be seen adding the batter to the mould and swiftly putting it on steam. The video then shows the man feeding some idli to the cow as well.

Watch the video here:

On the one hand you have ‘Idli-Amma’ who makes her Idlis laboriously & slowly. On the other, you have some tools of mass-manufacturing used to make Idlis at scale! But don’t miss the human touch that will ALWAYS be Indian: the short break taken to share some ‘idli-love’ with the… pic.twitter.com/uUu4Uj63PM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2023

The undated video was reportedly shot at Om Shanti Caters, which is a popular food joint in Sangli in Maharashtra. The 4.53 minutes video has garnered more than 518 thousand views and 1,648 retweets so far.

Notably, in his tweet, Anand Mahinda is referring to 85-year-old Kamalathal who is popularly known as ‘Idli Paati’ or ‘Idli Amma.’ Kamalathal went viral in 2019 for cooking and selling idlis for just Re 1 to cater to the underprivileged. Earlier in 2019, the industrialist helped her secure an LPG connection, and back in 2022, his company gifted her a house.

Netizens awestruck

Commenting on the video, one of the Twitter users said, "The human touch. What a quintessential ingredient in any recipe!"

Amazed by man's skills, another Twitter user said, "Skilled!! Person! The way his hands !! Moving. It's Amazing."

Another user said, "Indians are self employed and never goes onto recession."