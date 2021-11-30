Anand Mahindra Shares Italian Film 'Omicron' Poster; 'Someone Beat Me To Writing A Script'

As the world faces another variant of COVID-19 named 'Omicron', Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the poster of a 1963 Italian film titled 'Omicron'. Outlining that the poster was shared by one of the friends of the Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra expressed his displeasure at someone else 'beating him in writing a script' titled 'Omicron'.

For those unaware, a few days back, Anand Mahindra through another post had exuded hope that at some point in the future, a thriller movie will be made where 'COVID variants are the dark forces, attacked by an Avenger hero called Omicron who compels the evil variants to mutate into docile flu'.

And after my last tweet, a school buddy sent me this nugget of trivia—someone already beat me to writing a script titled Omicron 😊 https://t.co/6PMcLrHC57 pic.twitter.com/m0Pnktxt98 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 30, 2021

Omicron- A COVID variant of concern

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain of the Coronavirus. The strain that was first reported in South Africa, has been found in a few other countries like the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Botswana, and Israel. The global health body has named the new variant 'Omicron', labelling it a variant of concern because of its high number of mutations and some early evidence that it carries a higher degree of infection than other variants.

A new report released on Tuesday made it clear that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defences were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm.

Though it remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged or how contagious it might be but that hasn't stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa.

