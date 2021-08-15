Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Shares Powerful Message On India's Independence Day, Post Goes Viral

Anand Mahindra has shared a post to wish his followers on India's 74th Independence Day. In his post, he explained the lesson COVID-19 has taught people.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Anand Mahindra

IMAGE: PTI


Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman, has shared a post to wish his followers on the Independence Day. In his post, he explained the lesson the COVID-19 pandemic has taught people. Mahindra in his post mentioned that the pandemic has taught us that "true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment". 

Anand Mahindra wishes Independence Day

Mahindra explained, "Independence means not dependent on anyone and anything" but the coronavirus pandemic has taught everyone that true freedom means to work together as a team for "everyone's upliftment". He added, "On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho!". Alongside the powerful message, Mahindra has shared a picture of a group of health workers. Take a look at the post. 

Since having been posted on Twitter, the post has garnered over 6375 likes. Netizens responded to the post and posted greetings for the Independence Day. One user commented, "Happy Independence Day! Let’s celebrate the opportunities to live happy lives and create a bright future for the generations to come!" Another individual commented, "Absolutely Anand Sir..We the people, are together & apart, that's the interdependence...I could absorb from you Sir. This #IndependenceDay is very special as this yr marks #75YearsOfMahindra as well as #25YearsOfShan the #Engineer." Another user wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day Bharatmata Ki Jai."  Check out some netizens' reactions. 

READ | Tri-services' all-women mountaineering team concludes expedition on Independence Day

On August 15, 2021, India marks its 74th Independence Day. With patriotism in the air, the day is celebrated every year in order to remember its most significant historical victory and the freedom fighters who fought for the nation. The nation also celebrates and honours the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces. To mark the Independence Day, the Centre has initiated 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav', under which several campaigns starting from health to clean environment have been undertaken. As India celebrates 74 years of Independence, PM Narendra Modi, on Sunday, addressed the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts. Charting India's future for the next 25 years, PM Modi coined the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. 

READ | 'Take pledge, make Maharashtra free from COVID-19': CM Thackeray on 75th Independence Day

IMAGE: PTI

 

READ | ITBP personnel showcase their singing talent on the occasion of Independence Day
READ | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes Indians across the world on their Independence Day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND