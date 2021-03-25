Anand Mahindra Shares Suggestions On Vaccination Eligibility In COVID-19 Affected States

The COVID-19 spike in the past few days has spread panic in many parts of the country. With the vaccination process underway, a common suggestion has been to expand the categories of persons that are eligible for the vaccine. One of those to do so was industrialist Anand Mahindra who shared that all states reporting high cases should 'open vaccination fully', while also highlighting youngsters being ‘super spreaders.’

Anand Mahindra on COVID-19 spread & vaccination

Anand Mahindra had previously suggested that vaccination process be given 'emergency permission' in states like Maharashtra which is the worst affected in COVID-19. Adding to the previous tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman felt he was ‘repetitive’ in ‘pleading’ for opening the vaccination eligibility fully in the most affected states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The current vaccination process is available for people over the age of 60 and over 45 with comorbidities. The government has announced that all persons over the age of 45 also will now be eligible to receive the vaccine from April 1. However, Mahindra suggested that youngsters could be ones playing a role in the spread of the virus, and suggested widening of the 'distribution channels.' He suggested that companies, especially factories, could take responsibility of the vaccination of their employees.

Reacting to the surge in Maharashtra, Mahindra had previously written, "Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra.The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating."

"Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines," he had added.

India witnesses over 50,000 daily cases

Meanwhile, in the latest development, India recorded 53,476 new COVID infections on Thursday, which was the highest tally for a day in 2021. It was the most in 153 days when 54,366 cases were recorded on October 23.

With the figure, the total coroanvirus cases has now risen to 1,17,87,534, as per date released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The nation recorded 251 deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 1,60,692.

The number of active cases now stand at 3,95,19 and the recovery rate fell to 95.28 per cent. The total number of persons recovered from the illness is 1,12,31,650.

