Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Woman Who Could 'outrace The Virus'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a Tweet on March 11 of a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who was honoured for her achievements in athletics. He was receiving the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ from the President. He said that she could 'outrace the virus'.

'Outrace the Virus'

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra claimed that while the entire world is consumed by fear of the deadly coronavirus, Mrs Kaur is a ninety-plus lady who would not be scared of the COVID-19 at all. Someone later corrected Anand Mahindra and revealed that Mrs Kaur is in fact 100+. Anand Mahindra while acknowledging his mistake claimed that the fact that she was over 100 years old made her story even more inspirational.

According to reports, Mrs Kaur took up running when she was 93 and has been given the nickname the 'Miracle mom from Chandigarh'. Take a look at her receiving the ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ which is India’s highest civilian honour for women from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The world is consumed by fear of COVID-19, but here’s one ninety plus lady, Mrs. Kaur, who won’t be scared at all, in my opinion! She looks like she’s ready to outrace the virus. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/t6nKrayCTZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020

Yes indeed. I stand corrected. Even more inspirational! https://t.co/fAEyG0piHE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020



Since being shared, the tweet has garnered almost 7,000 likes and almost 1,000 retweets. Take a look at some of the reactions by people below.

Wow is an understatement — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (Harj) (@SinghLions) March 11, 2020

'Miracle from Chandigarh'

' Fit India Movement '

"Nari Shakti Puraskar" 👏👏#InternationalWomensDay — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) March 11, 2020

What a darling! She's even embraced the virus in her name.. Kaur beats Kaurona.. — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) March 11, 2020

Yes.. Look at the lioness walk,Sir. She is amazing. — Rj (@RaajRj) March 11, 2020



Globally, 4,380 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,21,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries.