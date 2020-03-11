The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Woman Who Could 'outrace The Virus'

General News

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a Tweet on March 11 of a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who was honoured for her achievements in athletics.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a Tweet on March 11 of a video of Mann Kaur, a 103-year-old woman who was honoured for her achievements in athletics. He was receiving the prestigious ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ from the President. He said that she could 'outrace the virus'.

'Outrace the Virus'

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra claimed that while the entire world is consumed by fear of the deadly coronavirus, Mrs Kaur is a ninety-plus lady who would not be scared of the COVID-19 at all. Someone later corrected Anand Mahindra and revealed that Mrs Kaur is in fact 100+. Anand Mahindra while acknowledging his mistake claimed that the fact that she was over 100 years old made her story even more inspirational.

According to reports, Mrs Kaur took up running when she was 93 and has been given the nickname the  'Miracle mom from Chandigarh'. Take a look at her receiving the ‘Nari Shakti Puruskar’ which is India’s highest civilian honour for women from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered almost 7,000 likes and almost 1,000 retweets. Take a look at some of the reactions by people below.

 

Globally, 4,380 people have died due to the deadly coronavirus, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,21,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, and as many as 80 other countries. 

First Published:
