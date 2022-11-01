Luis Inacio Lula da Silva made his big political comeback on Sunday by defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the 39th president of Brazil. He was congratulated by several prominent figures, including Indian business magnate Anand Mahindra, who took the opportunity to felicitate Lula by sharing an old image of himself and the Brazilian leader.

Uploading an image that was clicked nearly two decades ago, the Mahindra Group chairman wrote on Twitter: "The election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva @LulaOficial as Brazil's next President rekindled warm memories of having hosted him in India in 2003 while I was President of CII. A people's man, he was a fascinating storyteller, full of tales of his life experiences & struggles.”

The picture displays the duo shaking hands. While Mahindra is clad in a black blazer, white shirt, and pale pink tie, Lula is seen wearing a blue blazer with a red tie. The picture has amassed over 1,800 likes and dozens of retweets on Twitter. Reacting to it, one user said that Mahindra shares an uncanny resemblance with Indian playback singer Udit Narayan in the image.

Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential election

Another Twitter user congratulated Lula on becoming Brazil’s new president. “The people of Brazil have spoken & democracy has triumphed. Huge congratulations to @LulaOficial on a tremendous victory in Brazilian elections, it opens a new era for history of Latin America. A time of hope & future that begins today,” the user wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, Lula da Silva became Brazil's new president after he beat rival Jair Bolsonaro by a narrow margin. Previously, the 77-year-old held the top post between 2003 and 2010. He is the founding member of Brazil's left-wing Workers' Party, and was involved in union activities before joining politics. Lula is now set to lead Brazil, and hopefully, pull the country out of its economic perils.