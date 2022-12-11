Anand Mahindra Wishes To Become The Richest Person? Here's Is What Indian Billionaire Says

Indian billionaire and businessman Anand Mahindra is known for spreading positivity on Twitter through his several motivational posts. The Chairman of the Mahindra group always comes up with beautiful words to motivate the netizens all the time. However, on Sunday, one tweet by the 67-year-old Indian Businessman stole the hearts of all of the netizens on Twitter.

On Sunday, one Twitter user wrote, “Your rank is 73th richest person in India @anandmahindra”. In the tweet, the Twitter user also asked Anand Mahindra when he is going to become India’s richest man. Mahindra who is known for his beautiful words and quick wit had only one thing to say. Responding to the user, he wrote, “The truth is that I will never become the richest. Because this was never my wish”. These alluring words from the Mahindra group head manage to steal the hearts of numerous netizens. Many praised Mahindra for his humbleness and some even went on to draw parallels between him and the Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata.

Anand Mahindra’s 10 million followers celebration

The Indian Billionaire has managed to gain a lot of popularity on Twitter due to his motivational tweets. Many netizens who look up to him follow him to get motivated and get inspired by what he has to say. When he is not motivating his impeccable quick wit makes many laugh out loud. The whole beautiful exchange between the Twitter user and business mogul started when Mahindra celebrated his 10 million on Twitter. On Saturday, after achieving the new feat, the Chairman of the Mahindra group wrote on Twitter, “My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected”.

My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NEIKAlKh5I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

Following Mahindra’s humble way of getting out of the race of getting the top spot of the richest person in India list, netizens were completely enamored by his response. One Twitter user wrote, “Rather than becoming richest, winning hearts is more important, that u have already done it”. Another Twitter user also acknowledged Mahindra’s great presence on Twitter, the user wrote, “Might be. But you are a SINGLE businessman who is active in social media with positive tweets”. With all the love poured into one the comment section of Mahindra’s tweet, it is very clear that he might not be India’s richest man, but Anand Mahindra rules the hearts of many in India and all over the world.