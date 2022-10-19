Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, often astounds his social media followers with his humorous and insightful postings. Being a frequent user of social media, his intriguing posts frequently take the internet by storm. In his latest post on social media, he has shared a thread showcasing pictures of incredible places around India.

In the post shared on Twitter, one can see stunning photographs of landscapes strewn over some of the nation's least visited regions. The magnificent locations include places from Khimsar Sand Dunes Village, Rajasthan to Gandikota Grand Canyon of India, Andhra; Jog Fall, Karnataka to Umngot River, Meghalaya and so on.

Check out the whole thread. I’ve seen some pics before & tweeted a few of them, but to see all in one sequence is awe-inspiring. Makes you realise what staggeringly beautiful landscapes we possess. Share this with your friends overseas. The world has little awareness of this. https://t.co/ZkvTnDmRzD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 18, 2022

'India always surprises me!', says netizen

After the post was shared on the social media platform, it garnered over 3,956 likes and 557 retweets. The post has also received several comments with netizens expressing their astonishment. One of the users wrote, “Even Indians have little awareness about such places. :),” while another said, “Sir there are hell lots of places in India worth visit. Don't know why people go to other countries without exploring awesome places in India.” “India always surprises me!" the third comment read.

Take a look at some of the comments:

