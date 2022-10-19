Last Updated:

'God's own country': Anand Mahindra's Post On Incredible Places Around India Leaves Netizens Amazed: Watch

Anand Mahindra shared a post that showcases the stunning photographs of landscapes strewn over some of the nation's least visited regions, take a look

Anwesha Majumdar
Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, often astounds his social media followers with his humorous and insightful postings. Being a frequent user of social media, his intriguing posts frequently take the internet by storm. In his latest post on social media, he has shared a thread showcasing pictures of incredible places around India.

In the post shared on Twitter, one can see stunning photographs of landscapes strewn over some of the nation's least visited regions. The magnificent locations include places from Khimsar Sand Dunes Village, Rajasthan to Gandikota Grand Canyon of India, Andhra; Jog Fall, Karnataka to Umngot River, Meghalaya and so on. 

'India always surprises me!', says netizen

After the post was shared on the social media platform, it garnered over 3,956 likes and 557 retweets. The post has also received several comments with netizens expressing their astonishment. One of the users wrote, “Even Indians have little awareness about such places. :),” while another said, “Sir there are hell lots of places in India worth visit. Don't know why people go to other countries without exploring awesome places in India.” “India always surprises me!" the third comment read.

