Anand Mahindra's Wife Thinks He Is 'crazy' As He Buys A Pair Of ‘Axar’s Shades’

Anand Mahindra on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of 'Axar's shades' that he has bought to watch the second T20I between India and England.

Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of 'Axar's shades' that he has bought to watch the second T20I between India and England. Mahindra also added that his wife thinks he is 'crazy' because he'll be watching the game (on TV) wearing those shades.

A fan later requested him to share a picture of himself wearing the shades, and to this, Mahindra replied that if India wins the match today against England, he definitely will.

Earlier on March 6, Business magnate Anand Mahindra lauded Team India after their emphatic win over England in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad within three days by an innings and 25 runs. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the entrepreneur shared a still from the game where Axar Patel can be seen rolling his arms over by having donned goggles after which he wrote that with the match done and dusted and the Test series in the pocket, he needs to get those sunglasses to commemorate the victory. At the same time, the Chairman of Mahindra Group did not hesitate to ask the left-arm spinner which brand are they and where can he get those sunglasses from?

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co. will be hoping to level the five-match series by registering a win under their belt when they meet England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

