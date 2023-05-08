Anand Mohan Release: SC Notice To Bihar Govt Over Plea By IAS Officer's Wife Uma Devi

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Bihar government and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan seeking their response to the petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, widow of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah, challenging the premature release of Anand Mohan from prison.

An SC Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari has sought from the Bihar government all the records related to the release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. The court also allowed the intervention application filed by a retired IAS Officer but to the extent of providing assistance to the top court. The apex court has granted a two-week time to the Bihar govt to file their response.

Speaking on this development, Uma Krishnaiah said, "We are happy that Supreme Court has responded positively and issued notice to the Bihar govt and to other people who are involved in it. They have to reply within 2 weeks. We will get justice in SC."

Notably, the wife of slain Gopalganj magistrate G. Krishnaiah moved the Supreme Court Saturday challenging the release of former Bihar MP, who was convicted for the murder that took place in 1994. In her plea to SC, Uma Krishnaiah said that Bihar has specially brought this amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 with retrospective effect vide Amendment dated April 10, 2023, to make sure that the convict, Anand Mohan gets the benefit of remission.

Earlier, on April 27, Anand Mohan was released from Saharsa prison under a jail sentence remission order after the Bihar government recently amended the prison rules allowing the early release of 27 convicts including him.