Anand Mohan Singh's 1st Public Address After Remission, Says 'Ready To Get Hanged If...'

Former MP and gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on Thursday expressed his faith in the Constitution and said that he is ready to get hanged or shot dead if the government believes he is guilty. Notably, Singh who was convicted and was serving a life sentence for the murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, addressed the public first time after the Bihar government released him from Saharsa jail on April 27.

Addressing an event, Anand Mohan claimed that he served a jail term of more than 15 years without any complaint. He also alleged that Uma Krishnaiah, widow of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah was falling prey to political gimmicks. It is pertinent to mention that Uma Krishnaiah has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Bihar government's decision to release Singh.

"This country is nobody’s property. Everybody has irrigated it with blood. I believe in law and Constitution and served a jail term of more than 15 years without any complaint... I am ready to get hanged or shot dead if the government believes that I am guilty," Singh said.

He claimed that his wife Lovely Singh requested a CBI probe into the murder of the IAS officer. "When my wife was an MP, she was asked for a CBI probe in the G Krishnaiah death case. She had said that if her husband was guilty, hang him," he said.

He also cited his close relationship with former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to defend himself against criticism and urged his critics to approach these leaders and ask them about his nature.

SC issues notice to Bihar govt over Uma Krishnaiah's plea

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Bihar government and the former MP seeking their response to the petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah challenging the premature release of Anand Mohan from prison.

An SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari has sought from the Bihar government all the records related to the release of former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. The court also allowed the intervention application filed by a retired IAS Officer but to the extent of providing assistance to the top court. The apex court has granted a two-week time to the Bihar government to file its response.