Anand Ranganathan Slams NYT Journalist For Hinduphobic Tweet; 'Woke, Racist & Irrational'

Renowned columnist and author Anand Ranganathan retaliated to a New York Times (NYT) Journalist Emily Schmall's tweet for her failed attempt to slander Indian culture. In what appears to be nothing more than a 'woke' effort to denounce spirits of a festival, a notable correspondent of NYT took to Twitter to belittle the intentions of an IndiGo flight pilot and termed it as 'an undercurrent of religion is everywhere here' (India).

'Woke, racist, uninformed, selective; I love to generate & spread fake news': Ranganathan replies to NYT Journalist

Taking to Twitter, Ranganathan replied to Schmall's predicament, "At the NYT India Correspondent job interview: Tell us about your weaknesses and strengths. "I am woke, racist, irrational, uninformed, selective; I love to generate and spread fake news, and I am extremely Hinduphobic." Enough with the strengths, tell us your weaknesses."

At the NYT India Correspondent job interview:



Tell us about your weaknesses and strengths.



"I am woke, racist, irrational, uninformed, selective; I love to generate and spread fake news; and I am extremely Hinduphobic."



Enough with the strengths, tell us your weaknesses. https://t.co/4Zt3HXM09G — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) October 15, 2021

Foreign journalist grumbles about IndiGo pilot talking about Indian festivals

The NYT correspondent took to Twitter to mention that the captain of the aircraft, on the occasion of Navratri and the eve of Dussehra, took out time to share the mythological-religious significance of the city of boarding and the destination (Varanasi to Kolkata). Rather than appreciating the spirit of the people and community on the occasion, the foreign journalist chose to crib.

While the experience could be a notable one for the fellow Indigo passengers aboard the Varanasi to Kolkata flight, Schmall viewed this celebration as 'an undercurrent of religion' and took umbrage at the pilot remarking on what India means to him.

Seemingly perturbed by the festive spirits onboard the aircraft, the NYT correspondent shared, "An undercurrent of religion is everywhere here. IndiGo airline captain gives lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri, describes flight path from Varanasi to Kolkata as the city of Shiv to the city of Shakti: "India for me is not just a noun; it's an adjective, a quality."

An undercurrent of religion is everywhere here.



IndiGo airline captain gives lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri, describes flight path from Varanasi to Kolkata as the city of Shiv to the city of Shakti: "India for me is not just a noun; it's an adjective, a quality." — emilyschmall (@emilyschmall) October 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Anand Ranganathan/@Emilyschmall, PTI