The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anand Sharma Criticises The BJP For Maharashtra Political Crisis

General News

Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the BJP for the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Anand Sharma slammed the BJP for the political crisis in Maharashtra and said the party has misused the constitution.

"They broke all the rules, misused the post of Governor, the Governor should have first researched if they have a majority. What happened overnight was an insult of the Indian constitution. The respected Supreme Court gave the decision today, they knew they don't have the majority so they resigned. The entire situation wouldn't have arisen if the Governor called the alliance to form the Government," he said. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG