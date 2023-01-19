Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Officially Engaged; Check Out Pics From The Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got officially engaged on January 19 in the presence of their close friends and family at Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai.

After the engagement ceremony, the couple along with their entire family stepped out of their house to pose for the cameras. The family was decked up in beautiful traditional outfits. Talking about the newly-engaged couple, Anant wore a blue sherwani teamed up with a printed ethnic koti and looked handsome.

On the other hand, Radhika Merchant was in a heavily embellished golden lehenga. She opted for a tie-back hairstyle. For her makeup, she wore a diamond necklace with matching earrings and completed the look with a minimal maangtika.

Check out the photos here:

Radhika's mehendi ceremony

On January 18, Radhika's pictures and videos from her mehendi ceremony made the rounds on the internet. One of her videos went viral, where she was seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. She looked pretty a picture in a fuschia pink lehenga. She accessorised her look with polki-choker necklace teamed up with matching earrrings and maangtika. Her henna-clad hands featured flower and peacock motifs.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant and Radhika had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. After returning from Rajasthan, Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish affair for the couple. The highlights of the ceremony were flower show, dhol-nagada, and fireworks at Worli sea-link.

Anant and Radhika kept their relationship under the blanket until her video dancing with Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani at the latter's engagement went viral in 2018. Soon after, she was spotted at Ambani's family function. The rumours were confirmed when Shahrukh Khan pulled Anant's leg at Shloka and Akash's engagement party. Soon after that, Anant reportedly proposed to Radhika in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.