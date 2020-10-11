International Day Of The Girl Child: Anantapur Govt Departments Headed By Girls For A Day

Different government departments in Anantapuram were headed by girls on the occasion of the International Day of Girl Child to encourage girl children to be at the forefront in every field. According to reports, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Saturday launched a unique programme 'Balike Bhavishyathu' for October 11. While addressing a teleconference with Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors, RDOs, district officials and municipal commissioners, Chandrudu had informed that the special programme would take place on Sunday, International Day of Girl Child.

A girl was appointed as the head of the department in all government offices just for October 11. As per reports, the district collector also said that the girls have the authority to implement any kind of reform in their respective department if they find the need to do so. Chandrudu had even advised the officials to make the arrangements for the girls to visit government offices. The selected individuals, between the age group of 11-16 years, were allowed to take charge of the offices at 11 AM on October 11 and led the role of a Collector for the day.

Read - AP School Students Turn Officials On International Day Of Girl Child

Read - International Day Of The Girl Child: UN Chief, UNICEF Exec Director Urge Support For Girls

‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’

In 2011, UN declared October 11 to be celebrated as the International Day of the Girl Child across the world, and this year, announced the theme as ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’. Keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, UN said in a statement that the progress for adolescent girls has failed to match with the realities of the world. Under 2020 theme of International Day of the Girl, UN called for people to be inspired by what girls see as the change they seek, the big or small solutions that they are leading.

UN said in a statement, “In 2020, we commemorate 25 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the global agenda for advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls, everywhere. Generation Equality was also launched in early 2020 as a multi-year, multi-partner campaign and movement for bold action on gender equality.”

While sharing how the public can indulge in the international observance day, the UN said that people can share stories of inspiring girls or girls-led organisations who are coming up with creative solutions or heading a positive social change. These changes can range from gender equality, climate crisis among others. UN urged everyone to “amplify” the leadership of girls along with their actions and impact to motivate others.

Read - International Day Of Girl Child:ICC Shares Empowering Posts With Hashtag 'Day Of The Girl'

Read - Hyderabad: 4-year-old Girl Adopts 5 Birds At Nehru Zoological Park Following Its Reopening