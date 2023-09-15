Anantnag Martyr Major Ashish Dhonchak's Panipat Homecoming Leaves Hearts Heavy With Tears

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Major Ashish Dhonchak's dream of moving into his new home in Panipat transformed into a poignant homecoming of a different kind. The brave Indian Army officer, who had spoken to his sister about this very move, returned to his hometown not as the excited new homeowner but as a fallen hero. On September 15, his mortal remains reached the house where he had hoped to begin a new chapter of his life. The warmth, smiles, and laughter that once greeted his arrival were replaced by tears and an unshakable pain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, who made the supreme sacrifice while combating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, leaves behind a young daughter and a grieving wife. As the only son and brother to three sisters, he had been eagerly anticipating a visit to Panipat in October to celebrate the housewarming of his new residence.

#LIVE | "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Vande Mataram", "Major Ashish amar rahe", slogans echo in Panipat, as sea of people honour Late Major Ashish Dhonchak who attained martyrdom fighting terrorists in Anantnag.#Anantnag #Panipat



Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/znCXACOr3S — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2023

Born on September 23, 1987, Major Dhonchak joined the Indian Army's Sikh Light Unit in 2012, where he was stationed in the challenging terrain of Kashmir. On September 12-13, he was engaged in a fierce anti-terror operation in Anantnag, during which he laid down his life in the line of duty. Tragically, he was not alone in his sacrifice, as Colonel Manpreet Singh and DSP Humayun Bhat also lost their lives in the gunfight with terrorists.

The morning of September 15 in Panipat was marked by an overwhelming sense of grief as Major Dhonchak's mortal remains arrived home. The very same Tiranga for which he had made the ultimate sacrifice now enfolded him as if embracing the martyr with love and profound gratitude. A sea of people gathered to pay their final respects to this valiant son of Mother India. The air resonated with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," as the hero's final journey began, accompanied by the solemn cry of "Shahid Major Ashish Amar rahe" (Martyred Major Ashish, you shall live forever).

The tricolour waved in the hands of countless patriots, bearing witness to the silent heroism that had unfolded. People of all ages walked solemnly behind the Army's vehicle, carrying Major Dhonchak's mortal remains.

On Thursday, Narendra Singh, a close friend of Ashish Dhonchak, expressed the nation's profound pride in his sacrifice and implored the government to take decisive actions to end the scourge of terrorism. "The entire country is proud, and the whole nation stands with the family that has lost its son. I request that the government take strict actions against these incidents that continue to claim the lives of our soldiers," he fervently stated.

Major Dhonchak's brother-in-law revealed that he was not just the only son in his family but that his father was unwell. Amidst the overwhelming grief, there was a sense of solace in knowing that he had given his life in the service of his nation. "The loss cannot be repaired. He was the only son, and his father is sick. It is very saddening, but there is relief in the fact that he died for the country," he shared.

"My wife talked to him the day before yesterday. She asked him to come back because father is unwell. He was talking about shifting his family into his new house, he was about to buy his favourite furniture," he added.