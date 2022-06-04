Anantnag Mosque Cleric Seeks Protection For Minorities; 'Take Our Lands But Give Security'

In view of recent escalations in targeted attacks on civilians, especially Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus, and members of the minority communities, a leading mosque cleric has pitched strongly for the protection of minorities in Kashmir stating that they are ready to give away their lands in return for protection.

The cleric, Maulana Fayaz Amjadi, who was addressing congregational prayers in Jamia Masjid, in J&K's Anantnag district on Friday condemned the brutal targeted killings of minorities and said that "Islam does not give the permission for 'jihad' to commit atrocities on the minorities". Furthermore, he also said that the minorities are willing to give up their lands but, they need protection from such attacks while living in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If any Muslim is committing atrocities or killing against minorities thinking it is jihad, we condemn it. Islam has not given permission for jihad to commit atrocities on minority or any other person or to kill the person," he added.

Also asserting that the atmosphere in Kashmir should not be spoiled, Maulana Fayaz Amjadi appealed that the minorities should be taken care of in the valley.

"We urge the administration, we urge the government we are with the minority here. We condemn those attacking minorities. We request that minorities are given protection in Kashmir. You need our lands take them, but provide security to minorities. As you provide security to minorities here, do the same to us in the entire country," he said.

In a video that has been shared from the congregational prayers in J&K's Anantnag, his call for the protection of minorities was strongly supported by the local people who were present in the mosque.

Terrorist attacks on J&K minorities

The matter of security for the minorities in Jammu & Kashmir came to the light following the recent spike in targeted attacks by terrorists on people from the Kashmiri Pandit community, non-local Hindus, and other members of the minority communities.

This has also led to a wave of protests by members of minority communities who are demanding justice over the murder of innocent people in the valley and further are seeking transfers to other places.

Image: ANI