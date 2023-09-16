Anantnag Op Martyr DSP Bhat Gets Heartfelt Tribute, Furious Locals Says 'Pak Won't Change'

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of Jammu and Kashmir police Humayun Bhat was among the Army officials who lost their lives in a gunfight that occurred in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on September 13.

The final rites of the martyred police officer took place on September 14 evening when locals in large numbers gathered to pay their tribute to the braveheart officer at his hometown in Budgam.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan demanding justice for the martyrs. One of the locals was heard saying, ''Pakistan and its terrorists will have to pay the price. They won't be spared.''

Another one stated, "Pakistan is not going to change."

Humayun Bhat had a long connection with law enforcement as his father Ghulam Hassan Bhat served as a senior police officer in Jammu and Kashmir until his retirement in 2018. He got married last year and became a father earlier this month. As the family members were seen mourning the loss of DSP Bhat, the entire nation paid tribute to his unwavering commitment towards the country and stood in solidarity against terrorism.

Apart from DSP, an Indian Army Colonel commanding the Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major were also killed in the Anantnag encounter. The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DySP Humayun Bhat.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "I salute the courage and supreme sacrifice of Army’s braveheart Rifleman Ravi who laid down his life in the line of duty in Rajouri. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr."

Moreover, the Kashmir North Zone Police also paid tributes to the unwavering valour of the martyred jawans who were killed in action. "In solemn tribute to the unwavering valour of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan," it wrote on X.